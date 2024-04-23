Tesco will donate 10p from every free-from product bought in stores this week to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food.

To promote Allergy Awareness Week, Tesco said it wanted to help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette containing sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Tesco customers will also have the opportunity to round up their shopping at self-service tills throughout the week.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running. Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Tesco head of health campaigns Oonagh Turnbull said: “We know customers are concerned about the potential dangers of food allergies, so we are proud to be working with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to raise awareness and fund potentially life-changing research.

“There are now 175 products in our free from range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome any shoppers to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”