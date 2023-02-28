Tesco has launched a new Premium meal deal, offering customers a main, snack and drink for the price of £5 for Clubcard holders.

The deal, which will sit alongside its existing standard meal deal, incudes brands such as Itsu, Yo Sushi and Pollen & Grace.

The supermarket said it was offering the meal for customers to allow them to “level up their lunch”.

The move comes after Tesco sparked anger among shoppers in October by hiking the price of its standard meal deal for the first time in 10 years, from £3 to £3.40 for loyalty card holders and from £3.50 to £3.90 for those without.

The new premium deal will cost £5.50 for non-Clubcard holders.

It includes 33 different main choices and 10 new Tesco Finest and Wicked products.

‘‘We know our Tesco meal deal is hugely popular with our customers and is a lunchtime staple for millions of people day in, day out,” said Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini.

“But sometimes you want to treat yourself to something a little special, and the new Premium meal deal gives our shoppers the opportunity to upgrade their usual lunch choices.”