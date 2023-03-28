Tesco has announced a relaunch of its “blue token” community grants scheme with a new focus on tackling food poverty.

The £5m scheme will see more than 5,000 schools across the UK able to apply for funding which will also pay for sports and play equipment or outdoor activities.

The supermarket’s current scheme, launched in 2015, has awarded more than £100m in grants to community projects.

Like its predecessor, applications for the new grants, in conjunction with the charity Groundwork, will be decided by a customer vote in their local Tesco store.

Two out of three blue token voting boxes by the checkout will be dedicated to local schools. Customers will then choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.

Schools will be able to apply via Groundwork for a grant of up to £1,500 towards activities such as providing fruit for breakfast clubs.

“Tackling classroom hunger is vitally important in helping children get a stronger start in life,” said Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry.

“Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration and ultimately do better in school. As a business that is at the heart of communities, we know urgent action is needed to improve the lives and prospects of young people. We hope our initiative will help families and schools that are struggling to keep children fed.”

Groundwork UK CEO Graham Duxbury added: “Schools are at the heart of our communities, and we have supported thousands of projects led by teachers and parents. We know schools are now doing everything they can to help families cope with the rising cost of living, but school budgets are also under huge pressure.

“We’re really pleased that through the Tesco programme, we can now focus attention on helping schools provide extra support to those who need it most, helping families make ends meet and helping children learn and flourish.”