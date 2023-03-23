Tesco has beaten its rollout target of rapid delivery service Whoosh by 25%, announcing the option is now available from 1,000 Express stores.

In October, in the supermarket’s interim results, Tesco said it aimed to offer Whoosh from 800 stores by the end of last month.

The one-hour Whoosh service – which was quietly launched from a single store in 2021 – is now available from half of Tesco’s estate of Express convenience stores.

Some 55% of UK households can now access the option, Tesco said.

The Hammersmith Olympia Express store in London has become the 1,000th Tesco Express to offer Whoosh.

Whoosh offers customers a curated list of 2,500 to 4,500 essential products for delivery “in as little as 30 minutes”, with delivery set at £2.99 for orders that cost £15 or more.

Since launch, Tesco has been refining the service, with new features on the app such as 15-minute delivery window estimates and live tracking of the rider on a map.

“Our Whoosh service is rolling out at a rapid pace, opening in two Express stores a day on average this year,” said Greg Bertrand, head of Whoosh.

“We’ve beaten our own target and we are seeing growing evidence that customers love the quality, speed and convenience of the service.”

Despite the one-hour delivery promise, more than 90% of orders arrive within 30 minutes, figures from Whoosh delivery partner Stuart revealed in October.

“We are getting faster, and our availability is at a consistently high level,” Bertrand added. “Whether it is a missing ingredient as you start to prepare a meal or ordering a Finest meal deal to eat that night, Whoosh can quickly come to the rescue.”