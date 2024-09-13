Tesco was the cheapest retailer for just the second time in the 10 weeks of the current Grocer 33 year. But the deep savings from Clubcard Prices, its loyalty-based discount scheme, not only edged out rival Sainsbury’s, but took inflation deep into negative territory.

Tesco’s £57.31 basket was 6.4% cheaper year on year and offered £6.02 (or 10.5%) in savings thanks to nine price-only promotions, equating to a 10.5% saving. It was also cheapest for 16 products, of which seven, including the Babybel Minis, Fruit Pastilles lollies and the Wotsits were exclusively so.

Negative inflation was running even higher on Sainsbury’s £57.92 basket at 7.3%. And Nectar Prices savings were even greater too: members of its loyalty scheme enjoyed a £8.54 discount – 14.7% off its shelf-edge prices – as it came in exclusively cheapest for the Ambrosia rice pudding, Birds Eye peas, cocktail sausages and Peperami. However, its total was 61p more expensive than Tesco’s.

At £60.17, Asda came in £2.86 more expensive than Tesco. It was cheapest for 12 items and exclusively so for five.

There was some loyalty price activity at Morrisons this week but unlike the promised “bazooka” it was more of a popgun: it came in £8.38 pricier than Tesco. It was running loyalty prices on the Sprite and tomatoes, which, along with other deals, helped Morrisons shoppers save £2.29 this week.

Guest retailer Iceland was £9.38 more expensive than Tesco. Despite its prices being 4.7% cheaper year on year, it was only able to match the lowest price for four items and none were exclusively cheapest.

Waitrose was exclusively cheapest for the Müller Corner yoghurts and the mixed peppers. However, at £78.73, it came in a whopping £21.42 more expensive than Tesco.