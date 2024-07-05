Co-op is partnering with Walmart Commerce Technologies to launch a new app that helps colleagues streamline online orders.

The Store Assist app will allow Co-op stores to manage orders, pick-up, and last-mile delivery “all in one place”, for partners including Deliveroo and Just Eat.

It aims to enhance in-store processes and operations, removing the need for colleagues to switch between quick commerce apps or different devices.

By using a unified platform that focuses on “ease of use and scalability”, Co-op said the new technology will further support its growth ambitions of reaching more than one third share of the quick commerce market.

Co-op estimated that more than 80% of the UK population now have access to its groceries through its own online platform and third-party delivery partners.

“Growing our share of the quick commerce market is our focus through both our own online shop and with strategic partners,” said Co-op head of online development George Hayworth. “Our approach is centred on ease, speed and convenience from our local stores, which are well placed in the heart of communities.

“We are pleased to work closely with Walmart Commerce Technologies to implement the new technology that is easy to use and supports our continued growth, while further enhancing the quick and reliable service that is important to our member-owners and customers, whenever and wherever they choose to shop with us.”