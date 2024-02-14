Co-op has signed up 50,000 new members thanks to its Co-op Live ticket presales, putting it a step closer to reaching its eight million target by 2030.

The Manchester-based Co-op Live arena is launching in April, after development began in 2020, and is set to “reimagine live music experiences with a ground-breaking live entertainment concept”.

With Co-op members getting first access to presale tickets via the Co-op app, Co-op has helped 20,000 members order presale tickets for gigs including Liam Gallagher, Olivia Rodrigo and The Killers since August.

The opening marks a partnership between the Co-op, sports and entertainment developer Oak View Group, global operator of football and sports-related business City Football Group, and international superstar and Manchester local Harry Styles.

With Co-op as the naming rights partner, Co-op said “its brand values will be reflected at every touchpoint, with innovative Co-op food concessions, membership benefits, local community-led initiatives and bold sustainability commitments” at the arena.

Co-op Live will generate at least £1m a year for its official charity partner, the Co-op Foundation, to help deliver on its new youth-led strategy and drive social action through the Young Gamechangers Fund. The arena will also create apprenticeship programmes, opening its doors to Co-op academies, and provide employment opportunities in Manchester.

“Co-op is set to substantially increase the number of member-owners from five million to eight million by 2030, as part of our ambitious growth plans,” said Co-op director of marketing communications Amanda Jennings.

”The unique partnership with Co-op Live is enabling us to engage with new audiences and in turn acquire more member-owners. The member presale proposition will play a vital role in helping us to deliver on the eight million target and we’re thrilled with the acquisition success we’ve achieved since its launch.”

Co-op has become a significant presence within the UK’s music scene, having opened pop-up shops at renowned festivals including Glastonbury, Download, Reading and Isle of Wight over the past five years.