The Goat Agency

The Goat Agency is a global, award-winning social media and influencer marketing agency. Since 2015, we have worked with, retained and scaled some of the world's most exciting brands, delivering social and influencer campaigns in over 70 countries and 28 languages. Our expertise has grown beyond influencer marketing into full-service social media marketing, including social media strategy, paid media activation, content production and social commerce. In 2019, we were named Europe's Fastest Growing Agency by Adweek and in 2023, we were shortlisted for Social Media Agency of the Year at the 2022 Campaign Global Agency Awards.

In 2023, WPP acquired the Goat business and merged it with INCA, making Goat the only truly scaled influencer solution with over 350 employees, across 34 local markets.