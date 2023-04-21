Sainsbury’s offered the cheapest basket for our Grocer 33 price comparison survey this week as its new Nectar Prices helped it extend the gap over rivals.

At £68.12, Sainsbury’s came in 81p cheaper than nearest rival Morrisons, offering the lowest price for 11 items – four exclusively – the figs, Marmite rice cakes, naan breads and sultana scones.

Seven price-only deals – two exclusively for Nectar members – reduced Sainsbury’s total by £1.40 to £66.72.

Morrisons offered the lowest price for 10 items and was exclusively cheapest for six, including the McCain Smiles, plums and Rubicon flavoured water.

Asda offered the lowest price for the most number of items (14 products), and was exclusively cheapest for the most (eight) but still came in £1.69 more expensive than Sainsbury’s.

Based on shelf-edge prices, Tesco came in £2.12 more expensive than Sainsbury’s. Clubcard members would have received an instant discount of £2.09. Without Nectar Prices this would have closed the gap to just 3p but factoring in both discount schemes Sainsbury’s was £1.40 cheaper overall.

Waitrose came in £9.46 more expensive than Sainsbury’s at £77.58. It was cheapest for six items – five exclusively so.

Inflation continues to have a massive influence, with prices up 14.5% year on year and 2.1% versus last month.

The biggest riser by far was the Ambrosia rice pudding (see right) – 80% dearer than a year ago. There were two items up more than 30% – the Patak’s spice paste and Birra Moretti lager, and another nine products that have climbed in price by more than the latest ONS inflation rate of 19.1% out this week.

Eight prices increased by less than 10%. The only item cheaper than a year ago was the figs – down 3% on April 2022.