County Down-based meat supplier Finnebrogue has grown by over 250% and recruited more than 900 new employees in the last five years. But the quest for top-tier talent is fierce in its neck of the woods, with no ready-made pool of skilled talent (as there is in mid-Ulster), low unemployment rates and Belfast a 30-minute drive away.

So Finnebrogue meticulously crafted a new people strategy last year. It included a returners programme, an ability programme, a mental health programme, a Wellbeing Hub, a Finnebrogue Forum, improved leave policies and two pay rises.

It also set up unique collaborations with Queen’s University Belfast and other professional bodies to develop academic qualifications for new managers and existing staff.

The results speak volumes: staff turnover down 22%, absenteeism down 43% and job applications up 31%.

Shortlisted: