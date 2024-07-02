Winner: Tesco - Finest

Tesco Finest celebrated its 25-year anniversary in 2023. And like the proverbial fine wine, our judges agreed the premium range was only improving with age.

Over the past year, Tesco has added over 300 new products to the range, which now spans 1,000 SKUs across all fresh and packaged food categories.

Its win at the Grocer Golds reflects a strategy that has been carefully and continuously refined over time. In terms of innovation, range, and packaging, Tesco Finest has remained remarkably contemporary and relevant to today’s shoppers.

Judges were particularly impressed with the “inventive solutions” at play, such as premium meal deals.

Coupled with its sheer consistency and laser focus on great packaging, Tesco Finest has managed to feel fresh and exciting even after quarter of a century on the market.

