Symbol powerhouse Premier made it three wins in a row as the Booker-owned brand continues to go from strength to strength. Having celebrated its 30th anniversary, Premier added over 400 new stores to its stable last year – in so doing growing its estate beyond 4,300.

Premier continues to put its symbol members at the heart of its operations. It takes regular feedback through its Premier Development Group and 500 listening groups with retailers. The upshot of these is that every move Premier makes must be aimed at driving footfall and cash profit for its retailers.

Register your interest for The Grocer Gold Awards 2025

This year saw more own-label products introduced, extended life on chilled and fresh ranges, and a reviewed and increased frozen range along with smaller case sizes to reduce outlay, space and waste for retailers.

These efforts helped drive a 9% year-on-year sales increase across the estate.

Shortlisted: