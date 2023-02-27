“There is a growing body of evidence to support the reduced harm potential of heated tobacco products,” says Imperial Tobacco UK&I consumer marketing head Tom Gully.

According to him, the latest science is “clearly demonstrating that heated tobacco products offer a potentially less harmful alternative for adult smokers”.

It’s an optimistic pitch given the tiny market for heated tobacco. PMI’s Iqos, the biggest UK brand, had sales of only £519k last year [NielsenIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022].

But that could change if consumers take note of the growing body of evidence around the tech.

In September, British American Tobacco revealed a year-long study showing “significant and sustained” improvements in several early indicators of lung disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease for smokers switching to heat.

“It provides much-needed new evidence about the size of the change and durability of the effect switching completely to [BAT’s heated device] Glo can have and reinforces Glo’s potential as a reduced-risk product,” said scientific research director David O’Reilly at the time.

While the final verdict on the health of heated tobacco is pending, suppliers are expanding their UK ranges.

Last November, JTI launched Ploom X (pictured), an “improved device with upgraded technology designed to deliver a truly unique experience”, says reduced-risk products director Victoria Lopez Aguas.

As well as being smaller, Ploom X has “a more consistent nicotine delivery and an enhanced flavour sensation”. It also has a longer session time of up to five minutes and can use more Evo sticks per charge.

Lopez Aguas argues flavours are proving key to expanding heated tobacco, accounting for half of all refill sales in traditional retail in January 2022 [IRI].

But not everyone sees a growth opportunity here. Ash deputy CEO Hazel Cheeseman says the UK market has been slow to take up heated tobacco. And with the charity due to publish new survey data on smoking and vaping usage, she’d be surprised by a big increase in usage.

There’s also competition. Nicotine replacement therapy volumes grew by a fifth in the year to 10 September, largely accounted for by nicotine pouches [NielsenIQ].