The government is considering bans on flavoured vapes and their open display in stores, following the launch of an ‘illicit vapes enforcement squad’ in a bid to crack down on underage vaping. Policy interventions around the pricing of devices are also on the table.

A call for evidence was launched this week to help the government reduce youth access and use of vape products and counter the doubling of regular vape use for 11 to 15 year olds, according to NHS Digital latest data.

The call seeks ideas from industry on how the appearance and product characteristics of vapes, and their marketing and promotion may attract children.

“The recent increase in vaping among children appears to have been driven by the emergence of a new class of vapes: disposable products,” the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) noted in the appeal for evidence. “Although disposables are more expensive to use in the long term, they do not require any initial outlay for equipment and are relatively cheap to buy.”

The government on Tuesday announced £3m of funding for a Trading Standards-led enforcement squad, which will see officers undertake test purchasing in convenience stores and vape shops and share intelligence with local authorities.

In a speech to the Policy Exchange on Tuesday, health minister Neil O’Brien said the rise of youth vaping was “a new threat” and called out disposable devices.

“Whether it’s disposable vapes marketed to kids with bright colours, or low prices, or cartoon characters or child-friendly flavours, or indeed products being sold that don’t meet our rules on content, today we step up our efforts to stop kids getting hooked on vaping,” he said. ”My message is this: if your business plan relies on getting kids hooked on nicotine, we are coming for you.”

Despite the crackdown on youth use, the government appears to still consider vapes as a useful tool to quit smoking tobacco.

This week, the government announced one million smokers in England will be given a vape starter kit and support as part of a scheme to encourage them to quit cigarettes. Almost one in five smokers will be given devices in the “swap to stop” initiative, the Department of Health & Social Care said.

The OHID said any resulting changes in the law following its call for evidence would still ensure “they are still easily available as a quit aid for adult smokers”.