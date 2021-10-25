Triyit
Triyit's consumer engagement platform helps FMCG brands and retailers fuel growth. Powered by a home grown community of over 1,000,000 UK consumers profiles, the dual sided marketing technology stack is designed to connect brands and consumers like never before - providing a unique level of data insight with every interaction.
- Whitepapers
Volume vs Efficiency: How data science is evolving sampling, fast!
In 2021 the Triyit community answered millions of questions every month - giving honest, detailed feedback about their product sampling experiences, whilst sharing unique insights into their shopping habits, lifestyle and personal influences.
- Whitepapers
Sampling aside, what else is influencing consumers to try something new?
With a rapidly growing, fully representative community of over 1,000,000 UK consumers, every year Triyit delivers millions of targeted, in-home sampling experiences.