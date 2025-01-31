United Food Brands

United Food Brands is a data driven multi-category food development business with a specific focus on innovative products within mature and emerging categories. UFB owns and distributes several brands across UK retail as well as managing the UK distribution for leading brands under license agreement, such as Mars, MilkyWay and Oreo. They operate within several categories, such as: Bakery, Seasonal Cake, Ambient Dessert, Chilled Dessert, Snacking, Confectionery + Influencer Collaborations.