United Food Brands
United Food Brands is a data driven multi-category food development business with a specific focus on innovative products within mature and emerging categories. UFB owns and distributes several brands across UK retail as well as managing the UK distribution for leading brands under license agreement, such as Mars, MilkyWay and Oreo. They operate within several categories, such as: Bakery, Seasonal Cake, Ambient Dessert, Chilled Dessert, Snacking, Confectionery + Influencer Collaborations.
- Promotional Videos
Why agility and speed are vital to compete effectively in today’s fmcg market
United Food Brands CEO Richard Reeves explains how his energetic and entrepreneurial business is using agile tactics to drive performance across a variety of core fmcg categories.