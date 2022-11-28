VYPR
Vypr is the UK’s leading product intelligence platform, delivering fast and robust consumer insights to help you create better products faster.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://vyprclients.com/
- Whitepapers
What impact is the cost of living crisis having on Christmas?
In its latest report, Vypr uncovers how the current economic climate is affecting consumer behaviour this Christmas, and what opportunities it presents for next year.
- Promotional Feature
Why innovation intelligence is key to successful product development
Most product development in consumer goods is being done blind, leading to waste and high product failure. It’s time to change, and innovation intelligence is the answer.