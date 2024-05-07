With a heatwave on the horizon, Waitrose is dragging Britain into summer with its new ‘Summer of Nostalgia’ range.

‘We know our customers are embracing the spirit of spontaneity when it comes to the summer months. They want less prep and to have the best food, at the right moment,’ says Martyn Lee, product innovation & executive chef at Waitrose. ‘We’ve focused on flavours from abroad and also embracing the very best of British, we’ve sought to create something for every occasion this summer.’

The retailer has delved into AI-driven food and drink trends, customer insights and social media buzz, to bring launches from Welsh Rarebit Scotch Egg to Nduja & Mozzarella Calzones and Mac ‘n’ Cheese Quiche to Daisy Cheesecakes. This year, Waitrose is taking us on a contemporary trip down memory lane