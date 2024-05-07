With a heatwave on the horizon, Waitrose is dragging Britain into summer with its new ‘Summer of Nostalgia’ range.

‘We know our customers are embracing the spirit of spontaneity when it comes to the summer months. They want less prep and to have the best food, at the right moment,’ says Martyn Lee, product innovation & executive chef at Waitrose. ‘We’ve focused on flavours from abroad and also embracing the very best of British, we’ve sought to create something for every occasion this summer.’

The retailer has delved into AI-driven food and drink trends, customer insights and social media buzz, to bring launches from Welsh Rarebit Scotch Egg to Nduja & Mozzarella Calzones and Mac ‘n’ Cheese Quiche to Daisy Cheesecakes. This year, Waitrose is taking us on a contemporary trip down memory lane

BBQ

Beef Smash Burgers With Bone Marrow

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_4_Beef_Smash_Burgers_with_Bone_Marrow_454g_512720

£4.25 

Extra-thick beef burgers for shoppers to smash for crispy edges. Made with bone marrow.

 

Red Leicester Cheese & Sriracha Burger Melts 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Red_Leicester_Cheese___Sriracha_Burger_Melts_140g_522314

£2.50 

A blend of red leicester cheese with sriracha and scotch bonnet chillies, with pieces of mango and red pepper. 

 

2 American Style Pork Melt Burgers 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_2_American_Style_Pork_Melt_Burgers_300g_505390

£4.25 

Pork burgers with monterey jack cheese and jalapeño.

 

4 New York Style Beef & Pork Hot Dogs 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_4_New_York_Style_Beef___Pork_Hot_Dogs_380g_495467

£3.90 

New York Deli style hot dogs made with beef and pork. 

 

Middle Eastern Inspired Chicken Thighs With Amba Sauce 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Middle_Eastern_Inspired_Chicken_Thighs_with_Amba_Sauce_635g_453153

£4.25  

Middle Eastern-inspired spiced chicken thighs, with a mango amba sauce packet to drizzle.

 

6 Smokin’ Hot Honey Pork Belly Slices 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_6_Smokin__Hot_Honey_Pork_Belly_Slices_390g_826646

£4.25 

Pork belly slices with a sweet and smoky hot honey glaze.

 

Dips

Creamy Pecorino Dip  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Creamy_Pecorino_Dip_with_Tomato_Pesto___Fragrant_Basil_170g_778720

£2.85 

Creamy pecorino cheese dip blended with basil and topped with vibrant tomato pesto.

 

Smoky Tomato & Pepper Dip  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Smoky_Tomato___Pepper_Dip_180g_539690

£2.85 

Smoky tomato dip, with fire roasted red peppers, peppery pul biber chilli and toasted pine nuts.

 

Tex Mex Creamed Corn Dip  

Waitrose___Partners_Tex_Mex_Creamed_Corn_Dip_170g_665853

£1.80 

Creamy Tex Mex inspired dip, with corn, jalapeño and lime and monterey jack cheese.

 

Meaty sides

2 Welsh Rarebit Pork Scotch Eggs  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_2_Welsh_Rarebit_Pork_Scotch_Eggs_226g_866499

£3.50 

A free range hard-boiled egg encased in seasoned pork with a cheddar cheese, wholegrain mustard and Worcestershire-style sauce. Coated in savoury breadcrumbs.

 

Popcorn Chicken With BBQ Sauce Dip  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Popcorn_Chicken_with_BBQ_Sauce_Dip_200g_863611

£3.50 

Seasoned southern fried British chicken coated in peppery breadcrumbs, served with hickory smoked BBQ sauce.

 

Smoky Chipotle & Lime Chicken Pieces 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Smoky_Chipotle_and_Lime_Chicken_Pieces_120g_537823

£3.25 

Smoky chipotle and lime flavoured, cooked British chicken breast pieces.

 

2 Pork & Egg Gala Pie Slices  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli_2_Pork___Egg_Gala_Pie_Slices_250g_859446

£3.50 

Two slices of pork and egg gala pie, made with cured British pork around a hard boiled free-range egg. In a hot water crust pastry finished with jelly.

 

’Nduja & Mozzarella Calzones  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli__Nduja___Mozzarella_Calzones_140g_782864

£3.50 

A buttery cheese puff pastry calzone, filled with spicy ’nduja and mozzarella sauce with a hint of basil, glazed with egg yolk and topped with a smoked paprika sprinkle.

 

Pork & Apple Dinky Pies  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli_Pork___Apple_Pies_200g_847065

£3.50 

Mini pork pies made from cured British pork with apple sauce, diced apple pieces and sage. Baked in a hot water crust pastry and topped with a herby sprinkle.

 

Veggie sides

Aleppo Chilli & Lemon Domat Olives 

Waitrose___Partners_Aleppo_Chilli___Lemon_Domat_Olives_140g_651802

£3.75 

Turkish olives marinated in a dressing of Aleppo chilli, lemon, garlic, coriander and mint. 

 

Caprese Inspired Aperitivo Platter  

Waitrose___Partners_Caprese_Inspired_Aperitivo_Platter_345g_523968

£10

An Italian inspired mix of basil pesto dip, stone-in nocellara olives, mozzarella pearls, garlic and herb bruschetta bites and sun-dried tomatoes.

 

Cheddar & Hot Honey Pinwheels  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli_Cheddar___Hot_Honey_Pinwheels_96g_751418

£3.50 

Sweet and spicy hot honey sauce sprinkled with extra mature cheddar cheese, wrapped in a cheesy puff pastry, and finished with smoky ancho chilli and herb crumb.

 

Chargrilled Vegetable Antipasti Salad  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli_Mediterranean_Chargrilled_Vegetables_160g_695676

£2.50 

A selection of mixed char-grilled veg: yellow courgette, green courgette, peppers and fennel in a dressing of thyme and sherry vinegar.

 

Marinated Tomato Antipasti Salad  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Marinated_Sun___Drenched_Tomatoes_160g_575928

£2.50  

A mix of marinated semi-dried red and yellow tomatoes in a basil dressing.

 

Roasted Garlic Aioli Potato Salad  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Roasted_Garlic_Aioli_Potato_Salad_250g_684563

£2.25 

Potatoes, spring onions and chopped parsley in a creamy roasted garlic mayo.

 

Quiche

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Quiche 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Mac__N__Cheese_Quiche_400g_780547

£3.50 

Extra mature cheddar and red Leicester cheeses mixed with sautéed onion, mustard, free range eggs, cream and macaroni, served in a shortcrust cheese pastry case. Topped with a savoury cheese crumb and fried onions.

 

Beetroot, Spinach & Mascarpone Quiche  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Beetroot__Spinach___Mascarpone_Quiche_400g_661012

£3.50 

Creamy mascarpone and spinach baked with free-range eggs and double cream, in a shortcrust pastry case, topped with caramelised balsamic beetroot. 

 

Cheddar, Courgette & Pea Crustless Quiche  

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Deli_Cheddar__Courgette___Pea_Crustless_Quiche_340g_804043

£3.50 

Courgette, peas and spinach with extra mature cheddar and mint in a crustless quiche. Made with free-range eggs and double cream on a crisp shortcrust pastry base.

 

Dessert

2 Lemon & Lime Daisy Cheesecakes 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_2_Lemon___Lime_Daisy_Cheesecakes_152g_750319

£3.50 

Two smooth vanilla cheesecakes with a lemon and lime curd centre, on a digestive biscuit base.

 

Drinks

Classic Mojito Mocktail 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Mojito_Mocktail_750ml_679242

£2.30 

Non-alcoholic classic mojito made with lime juice and Mediterranean lemons, lightly sweetened with sugar. 

 

Piña Colada Mocktail 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Piña_Colada_Mocktail_750ml_773405

£2.30 

Piña Colada Mocktail, made with pineapple juice, white grape juice and coconut milk made with fruit not from concentrate. 

 

Watermelon Cooler 

Waitrose___Partners_Summer_Watermelon_Cooler_750ml_883881

£2.30 

Made from watermelon and lime juice, hibiscus extract and sugar.

Charles is digital and social assistant at The Grocer.View full Profile

More from Charles Wright

Topics

Supermarket summer ranges 2024