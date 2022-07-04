Waze
Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. It is home to 140+ million monthly active users who surface information including road closures, accidents, weather hazards, and more, while helping each other beat traffic.
Are retailers missing out on a driven opportunity?
With almost 9 in 10 post-pandemic shoppers still preferring to drive when shopping for groceries1, retailers could be missing a golden opportunity to pique their interest while on-the-move, potentially driving footfall and sales.
Watch: Next-gen mobile marketing: How can grocery target consumers on the move?
What are the opportunities for food and drink companies to target on-the-go consumers?
Location, location, location: why targeting customers 10 minutes before they enter your store is so crucial
Reaching shoppers with digital OOH marketing during the ‘final mile’ of their journey presents a major opportunity for both retailers and brands alike, writes Waze UK country manager Ruairidh Roberts