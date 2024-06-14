Bidcorp has bought the trade and assets of Northern Bloc Ice Cream.

Northern Bloc is a Leeds-based, independently run ice cream manufacturer and supplier to retail and foodservice customers including Booths, the National Trust, and Wagamama.

The business was established in 2014, offering a wide range of natural products including high-quality vegan and customised ice creams, a low-sugar range for children and a product suitable for dogs, supporting the Dogs Trust.

Northern Bloc joins Bidcorp’s network of manufacturing businesses, including Simply Food Solutions and Yarde Farm.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dirk Mischendahl, managing director, and the Northern Bloc team to our Bidcorp UK family,” said Bidfood UK supply chain director Jim Gouldie.

“Their passion, ethical ethos and reputation for providing great-tasting products at an excellent service completely resonates with our core mission and values. We look forward to supporting the team and expanding their brand presence through multiple routes to market.”

Mischendahl added: “We are very excited about joining the Bidcorp UK group and having the opportunity to continue the journey we started in 2014, creating great flavours and making ice cream centre of plate.”