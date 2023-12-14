Bidfood has joined forces with climate intelligence technology business CarbonCloud in a bid to calculate and manage its carbon footprint throughout the supply chain.

The foodservice wholesaler said it was an “important step forward” in achieving its net zero carbon emissions target by 2045.

It would allow Bidfood to map out the supply chain and spot where and how to reduce its carbon footprint, including in the Scope 3 emissions category: purchased goods and services.

These emissions pose a significant challenge for companies to measure because they are not produced by the company itself, and therefore call for “sustained collaborative action” throughout the supply chain to calculate.

CarbonCloud’s platform streamlines this process, providing Bidfood and its suppliers with the opportunity to connect ”securely and seamlessly” for better climate insights, it said. As a first stage, Bidfood will have the initial climate footprint of its product range calculated by 2024.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this exciting collaboration with CarbonCloud and start collaborating with our suppliers on a single platform,” said Bidfood supply chain and technical services director Jim Gouldie. “Data integrity and scalability for our value chain is an important step towards achieving our sustainability objectives.”

CarbonCloud CEO and founder David Bryngelsson said: “Bidfood’s forward-thinking approach to climate impact makes them an ideal partner and we are thrilled to join forces.

“The partnership marks a new era of sustainability in the foodservice industry. By collaborating on advanced climate calculations, we are taking a significant step toward a net-zero value chain and collaborative future.”