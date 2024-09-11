Confex is rolling out cyber security services to make its members’ operations more secure.

The buying group has tasked tech security company Cyber Tzar to scan Confex systems to identify and fix vulnerabilities alongside the group’s IT team.

Confex has identified cyber security as one of its seven strategic pillars for future growth, especially due to the complex networks making the entire supply chain vulnerable to attacks.

Confex CEO Tom Gittins said the CrowdStrike outage earlier this year impacted the group’s network and wholesalers’ internal systems, which motivated the group’s leadership to push cyber security as a priority.

Online and tech-related threats are more likely as the wholesale channel adapts to automation, added chair of Cyber Tzar Charles Andrews.

He estimated that 90% of businesses are not aware of the cyber risks on their suppliers’ side, meaning “everyone in the supply chain is at risk”.

“Cyber security vulnerabilities can come from all kinds of sources, such as third-party compromises, malicious software updates, embedded hardware flaws, insider threats and outdated or unpatched systems,” said Andrews.

Gittins added: “As wholesale moves further and further online and our systems grow in importance, combined with the rise in the level of cyber threats, as highlighted in this year’s King’s Speech, Confex is proud to announce its partnership with Cyber Tzar to enhance the security of our systems and those of our members.”