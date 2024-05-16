Pricecheck has topped the £150m turnover mark for the first time.

According to its latest unaudited accounts, the Sheffield-based distributor enjoyed a 15% surge in turnover for the year to the end of April 2024 to £151m.

This marks a jump of £20m on the previous financial year.

The family-run business said it boosted sales by 22% in the last quarter and that sales in April were £17.2m – the same as its annual turnover 16 years ago, when Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison took the reins of the business from their parents.

The results mark the 10th year of consecutive growth for the company, which attributes the success to expanding services including new supplier partnerships, increasing digital sales, and developments across brand distribution.

In the last year Pricecheck has won major contracts including Elida Beauty (Unilever) and Church and Dwight.

As part of the latter, they attained distribution rights for Batiste, Arm & Hammer, VO5, Femfresh, Matey, Impulse, Alberto Balsam, Nair, Brylcreem, Brut and St Ives. The business wins helped drive EBITDA to around £5m, which is double that of the previous year.

“It’s been a very busy year and we’re delighted to have ended 2023/24 stronger than ever,” said Pricecheck joint-MD Debbie Harrison.

“Our team have embraced all new opportunities whilst not forgetting our core business and this is reflected in the results.

“To hit growth targets consistently for a decade is no easy task, but the Pricecheck team love a challenge.

“In the past 10 years, we’ve diversified from a delivered wholesaler across toiletries and household into a multi-category, multi-channel brand distributor. With a focus on improving efficiencies, innovation and people development, I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the year ahead.”