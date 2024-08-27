Buying group Sugro has introduced new software to integrate online sales with members’ ERP systems, an essential tool that manages all day-to-day business processes from offline stock management and payroll to supply chain and automation.

Wholesalers and suppliers use a wide variety of ERP systems from the most basic to advanced software using AI, making it difficult to integrate to e-commerce platforms.

The new software, called Saltbox, allows Sugro’s wholesale members using B2B.store’s e-commerce function to integrate their online ordering to all major ERP systems.

Integration between the two systems means that orders placed online are matched in real-time with inventory offline, and wholesalers receive notifications and actionable points for distribution when a customer uses the e-commerce platform.

The buying group has collaborated with ERP expert Vision33 to bring the update to members, citing integration as one of the most common challenges to setting up online due to the variety of ERPs used by wholesalers.

“The need to offer a solution that makes setting up and using the B2B.store e-commerce platform a much smoother process is a key part of Sugro’s digital ambition,” said head of marketing and commercial Yulia Petitt.

“The potential advantages for wholesalers to have a successful online-ordering offering for their customers are huge and we’d encourage each of our members to have one, so we’re always looking for new ways to improve the services we’re recommending.”

Sugro has been revamping its e-commerce solutions over the past months, introducing its eLoyalty rewards scheme earlier this summer and a B2B WhatsApp marketing channel available to its members.

“ERP integration is such an important part of a wholesaler’s e-commerce journey that this latest upgrade is possibly one of the most significant [Sugro] has done,” said B2B.store CEO Rob Mannion.

“It’s a big step for us too now we’re working with Vision33 to leverage their Saltbox platform to be easily integrated with ERP solutions that are compatible with external software.”