T&R Theakston has said it intends to launch its 3.4% abv Quencher ale in the off-trade this year, after selling approximately 100,000 pints of the tipple since its launch in August 2023.

The “hop-forward” cask ale had been “well received by both drinkers and licensees”, Theakston Brewery said.

Brewed using pearl barley and English hop varieties, it offered “a refreshing floral and fruit hop character” while retaining “the complexity of character found in stronger beers such as Theakston’s iconic Old Peculier”.

Since launch in the summer, Theakston has secured distribution for the brew across Heineken Direct, Star Pubs & Bars, Amber Taverns and Blind Tiger Inn’s estates.

Initially designed to “meet the rising demand from consumers for a lower alcohol cask ale”, Quencher would now be making its way into can and bottle format in 2024, Theakston said.

The brewer said it was “in conversation with a number of major retailers” about listing Quencher this year.

Theakston Brewery decided to launch Quencher rather than following the lead of brands like Carlsberg in lowering the strength of one of its existing beers, according to MD Richard Bradbury.

“We believed the right thing to do was to create a distinctive new ale that would bear all the hallmarks of a Theakston classic,” he said. “Following the positive reaction to the beer on the country’s bars, we’re excited to be responding to demand from the off-trade to bring this new beer to shelves soon.”

Changes to alcohol duty offering a discount on products up to and including 3.4% abv were introduced in the UK last August.