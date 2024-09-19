Aldi has become the latest supermarket to commit to science-based targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The discounter has joined a number of major grocers including the traditional big four, Co-op, Waitrose and M&S in establishing targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Aldi’s commitments include reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 52% by 2030, from a 2021 baseline.

It has committed to cutting absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030, from a 2022 baseline.

Long term, it aims to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% by 2035, and reach the same reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2050.

The commitments are at group level, making Aldi one of the first international grocery retailers worldwide to have GHG emissions targets SBTi-validated, according to the supermarket.

To meet the goals, Aldi South Group said it would focus on bolstering its energy efficiency and emission reduction programmes, targeting major sources such as electricity, refrigeration, heating and logistics for operational emissions.

It said it would implement a series of measures to lower supply chain emissions of its sold merchandise products, which account for the vast majority of the group’s overall GHG emissions.

In the UK, Aldi has introduced chiller doors to reduce each store’s energy consumption by up to 20%, equivalent to a carbon emissions saving of up to 20 tonnes per store each year.

“We are always looking for new ways to minimise our carbon footprint and these revised targets show just how seriously we take our commitment to operating sustainably here in the UK and internationally,” said Aldi UK national sustainability director Liz Fox.

“We are putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do. It matters to us, and we know it matters to our customers.

“We know that our scale, internationally, means we can deliver significant change. We have made strong progress in addressing our operational greenhouse gas emissions over recent years, but we want to build on these foundations, working right along the supply chain to make a real difference.”