Aldi is upgrading 100 stores this year, including 30 refurbishments this summer, in a £90m-plus investment.

The changes will vary from store to store, but will include redesigned layouts and the creation of more space to shop, according to Aldi.

Shops will also be made more sustainable, through energy-efficient improvements such as doors on fridges and use of natural refrigerants to reduce carbon emissions.

Other changes will include updated signage.

Most of the work is to take place in June, July and August, with stores in Leek, Newport and Brierley Hill among those set to undergo the biggest changes.

“Aldi attracted more new customers than any other grocery retailer in the last 12 months [Kantar 52 w/e 12 May], and we want to continue to offer the best possible in-store experience for our shoppers,” said Jonathan Neale, Aldi UK director of national real estate.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience is on a par with the high-quality products and service we offer. Finding ways to reduce any environmental impact as we continue to grow our store estate across the country is also a vital part of these changes.”

Aldi stores are thought to trade closer to capacity to than Lidl’s, giving the latter more potential to grow like-for-like sales from existing sites. Analysts have pointed to the difference as one of the factors that has helped Lidl grow sales faster than Aldi over the past nine months, based on Kantar data.

These are the Aldi stores set to be refurbished this summer: