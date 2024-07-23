Aldi is set to create 1,000 new store jobs by the year end as it opens an average of one new supermarket a week.

The 1,000 roles will include caretakers and cleaners, managerial positions and store apprentices.

Aldi store assistants are paid a sector-leading entry-level hourly rate of £13.65 within the M25 and £12.40 across the rest of the UK. They also receive paid breaks, worth more than £900 a year to the average store worker, according to Aldi.

The discounter currently has about 1,020 UK stores, having opened its 1,000 in September last year. It is targeting 1,500, though it has not put a timeframe on the ambition. Locations next in line to get a new Aldi in the coming weeks include Plymouth, Leeds and London.

“As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country,” said Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”