Asda staff at its Wisbech store are to become the second to walk out on strike, after voting overwhelmingly to take action.

The walkout follows store staff in Gosport last month going on strike.

However, elsewhere a ballot at Asda’s Brighton Hollingbury store failed to reach the threshold required for industrial action. Meanwhile, at the Brighton Marina store, the GMB union achieved the minimum required turnout but decided not to progress any action.

It is understood only 81 staff out of 739 who work in both Brighton stores voted for industrial action. Asda claims reports of staff morale problems and anger over pay, conditions and lack of union representation have been exaggerated.

However, the union announed in Wisbech it saw more than 97% voting to walk out, with a turnout of 87%.

It said workers were also angry about poor levels of training and support for their job roles, an equal pay claim dragging on for years, and health, safety and fire safety issues being ignored.

Strike dates will be announced in the coming days.

“Asda Wisbech workers will now go on strike – just the second time this has happened in an Asda store – after this historic vote,” said GMB regional organiser Keith Dixon.

“They’re understandably angry about slashed hours, a non-existent training programme, bullying management, a lack of understanding for H&S and fire safety and almost no negotiation with GMB.

“These problems stem from the top; money is being stripped out of the business and workers in stores are feeling the pain.

“Asda workers in Wisbech aren’t going to take it any more.”

Asda claims it has repeatedly asked the GMB to share evidence to support the claims it has made about the store management in Wisbech, and that despite numerous requests, it is still waiting for the information.

An Asda spokesman said: “We value colleague feedback and are committed to resolving any concerns raised. Following constructive discussions with GMB officials, we took proactive and practical steps in Wisbech to address the health and safety points raised.

“In addition, we have repeatedly asked them to evidence the claims they have made about our store management. However, we are still waiting for this information.

“Although we are disappointed by the GMB’s decision to proceed with this course of action, we will continue to engage with them and listen to their concerns. While any potential disruption to colleagues and customers is unwelcome, we have comprehensive plans in place to minimise any disruption in the event of industrial action.”