Shelf prices of hot cross buns could be set to rise following a shortage of dried grapes from Turkey.

Mintec Benchmark Prices for Turkish sultanas had risen 4% since the start of the year to $2,590/Mt by the week ending 26 January.

This comes after production yields were impacted by heavy rains in May and June 2023.

The International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC) estimated the size of Turkey’s 2023/24 dried grape crop at 206,000 tonnes in November – a 36% volume decrease compared with the country’s 2022/23 crop.

The UK – Europe’s biggest importer of dried grapes – predominantly relies on Turkish sultanas to meet its quota.

Approximately two-thirds of the dried grapes imported by the UK are bought by the manufacturing industry. They are used to make products such as fruit loaves or hot cross buns, or added to cereals, snack bars and trail mixes.

Due to the short crop, however, buyers are looking to alternative markets – like South Africa and Chile – to fill the gap.

Year-on-year shelf prices of hot cross buns in the multiples have not yet been affected by the short crop, research by The Grocer using Assosia data reveals.

However, industry sources have advised the cost could be passed on to consumers in the coming weeks, via shelf price increases on raisins and sultanas.

“I would expect that all retailers will be paying higher raisin prices by no later than April, many will be already,” one senior industry source told The Grocer.

“As raisins is a common line that is price matched across many retailers, I do expect the market will wait for someone to move retail pricing first before we see the rest of the market follow,” they added.

Another industry expert added: “How retailers manage pricing can vary.”

“Sometimes it happens immediately, or they may reduce pack sizes to keep the price the same,” they explained.