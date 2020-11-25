Bord Bia
Bord Bia's purpose is to bring Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture to the world, thus enabling growth and sustainability of producers.
- Promotional Feature
Innovation and tradition: two unlikely companions driving excellence in Irish dairy production
Against a wider backdrop of consumer concerns around animal welfare, quality and sustainability, there is now a growing demand for grass-fed products
- Analysis & Features
Culinary confidence, health perceptions and local sourcing: 10 charts explaining UK attitudes to meat
Brits are still eating red meat regularly, but they are choosy – looking for local sourcing, affordability, grass-fed diets and high animal welfare standards
- Promotional Feature
A natural choice: why consumers are turning to grass-fed beef
Flavour, texture and higher welfare standards are persuading more discerning UK meat eaters than ever to buy grass-fed