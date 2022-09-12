Bray Leino
The impact of the pandemic and cost of living crisis on shoppers
Out of the frying pan and into the fire? Two years of Covid restrictions have given way to a cost of living crisis, supply chain issues, and a pervasive, lingering sense of post-pandemic instability. What does it all mean for UK shoppers? Find out more below.
How the cost of living crisis is changing food and drink habits
Fewer treats, shopping around, and the return of pandemic behaviours are just some of the impacts of the cost of living crisis. Read the full report to find out more.