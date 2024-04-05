Another day, another Brexit-related uproar. This time it is the government’s common user charge that has the industry up in arms – a fee on all EU goods entering the UK via Dover Port and the Eurotunnel.

This week, the crucial details emerged. The charge can reach £145 per consignment, on top of port authority charges on loads selected for inspection.

The biggest concern is for small businesses who rely on groupage imports, such as delis, independent retailers and fresh produce importers. They will face some of the highest fees due to the nature of their mixed loads. For some, it may mean the end of EU trade.

The industry is also rightfully disgruntled about the short notice it’s been given to both prepare for and assess the financial implications of these charges. With only three weeks to go before physical checks begin, conversations with already-discouraged EU partners are about to get tenser.

At best, it will result in mild supply chain disruption. At worst, it will force a crippled industry to reduce availability and charge higher prices. Unfortunately, the latter scenario is looking most likely.