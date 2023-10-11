ClimatePartner UK Ltd.

Since our beginning in Munich in 2006, we have held fast to our vision of a world where climate action is embedded into corporate activity. From a small apartment in Munich, to a roster of over 5,000 clients and more than 500 employees across 13 offices in Europe and the US, we believe that the path to sustainability should be straightforward for businesses—and just as easy for consumers to navigate.

We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and finance climate projects. As a leading solutions provider for climate action, we combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique to the market. Working with companies of all sizes, our holistic solution set covers carbon accounting, climate change consulting, employee education, supplier engagement, financing climate projects and transparent communication