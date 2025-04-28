Proudfoot Supermarkets has relaunched its Newby store in Scarborough with an extended Co-op range, more food-to-go options, and energy-efficient technology.

The independent retailer, which runs five stores across North Yorkshire and is supplied by Co-op Wholesale, started the refit at the Newby site at the end of 2024.

As part of the transformation, shoppers can now enjoy a broader range of chilled, fresh and bakery products supplied by The Co-op.

The store also now features an enhanced deli counter and a butchery department that has doubled in size, showcasing Proudfoot’s own “high-quality” meats.

It has also expanded its food-to-go offer with made-to-order hot food options and meal deals, covering breakfast and lunch.

These include all-day breakfast rolls, roast beef baguettes and chicken drumsticks.

There are also fresh pastries available, including sausage rolls, and savoury and sweet bakes, as well as grab & go items from the chilled section such as sandwiches, wraps, and salads.

New energy-efficient, carbon-neutral chillers have also been installed, enabling the store to offer a wider range of chilled products, including an extended soft drinks section.

The store also continues to champion local sourcing, such as through its partnerships with Yorkshire suppliers Cooplands and Groovy Moo.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that’s gone into the Newby store,” said Proudfoot Supermarkets director Valerie Aston.

“This refit reflects our continued commitment to offering our customers excellent quality, value, and service.

“With enhanced fresh ranges, energy-efficient fittings, and a renewed focus on food to go, we’re confident the new-look store will serve the local community even better than before.”