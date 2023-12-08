Asda has opened its 200th Express store, in Stafford, with a further 34 set to follow by Christmas.

The supermarket hit the milestone by continuing its rapid rollout of Co-op and EG Group conversions.

It was also reached through the additional launches of its standalone stores, which saw openings in Manchester, Salford and Romford this week.

The newly converted Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products across top-up essentials, food to go, and cooking ingredients.

“This acceleration into convenience plays a key role in our ambition to grow our share and become the number two supermarket in the UK,” said an Asda spokeswoman. “We look forward to bringing Asda’s great-value fuel and groceries to more communities across the UK as we continue our rollout in the coming months.”

Last month, Asda completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business, meaning the retailer will take on hundreds of new convenience stores, involving a mix of Asda On The Move and Spar branded sites.

The investment will also see Asda grow its presence in the foodservice market, with 462 Greggs, Burger King and Subway outlets located on EG Group Forecourts transferred to Asda as franchise agreements. The supermarket giant also now wholly owns Leon.

This followed the announcement in October that Asda had also kicked off its program to convert 116 convenience Co-op petrol stations to its Asda Express convenience brand.