Independent grocer Jempson’s is to become the second Together with Morrisons retailer, with plans to convert all six stores to the dual-branded fascia, The Grocer can reveal.

Currently supplied by Nisa, the first store to switch over is the 35,000 sq ft Peasmarsh supermarket in East Sussex, later this spring. The other five will follow in due course.

The estate consists of another superstore in Rye, as well as four convenience stores in Battle, Bexhill, Northiam and Wadhurst. Owner Stephen Jempson said new stores are also in the pipeline.

The Together with Morrisons proposition is designed for larger independent stores of over 3,000 sq ft, with an established local brand. The first store opened in May last year in Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire with Guy Warner.

Partners will also be focused on championing local produce and their relationships with local suppliers. Morrisons then looks to complement the retailer’s range with a mix of its own-label and branded products.

In addition to the model, its Morrisons Daily franchise proposition continues to grow, through independent retailers, McColl’s conversions, and its own estate, after revealing in September it planned to open thousands of stores, with 522 now open.

“The Together with Morrisons proposition is designed for independent store owners with established local brands and larger stores,” said Morrisons sales director for franchise & wholesale supply Paul Dobson.

“Jempson’s has all of those qualities and so we’re delighted to be opening six stores in partnership with them. The new stores will offer customers a mix of Morrisons own-brand products and branded favourites alongside local produce from local suppliers.”

Stephen Jempson said: “I’m excited to be partnering with Morrisons and opening the first of six Together with Morrisons stores in Peasmarsh later this year. The new store will enable Jempson’s to continue championing local produce and local artisan suppliers whilst also ensuring our customers have access to a wider breadth of products more akin to the larger supermarkets which we operate.

“I would like to place on record our thanks to all at Nisa for their help and support during our time working together.”