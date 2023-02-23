One Stop has opened its 1,000th store.

With an estate now made up of 700 company-owned and 300 franchise stores, the latest addition launched on Silverton Way, Wolverhampton last week.

The new store offers chilled, fresh and ambient products, using branded and own-label lines, with the latter highlighted by its ‘Selected by Tesco’ range.

To celebrate the opening, the Tesco-owned retailer gave away goodie bags, £20 One Stop vouchers, cakes and sandwiches, and free loaves of bread supported by Warburtons.

Ten local charities also attended the event, each receiving a £1,000 donation from One Stop.

“The opening of our 1,000th store was a wonderful milestone for us, and it’s been great to share with our customers, colleagues and the general public,” said One Stop MD Sarah Lawler.

“I was delighted to see all of the activities we planned for the day really come together. The true reward was seeing how engaged the local community was throughout the event.”

“This was also a great opportunity to meet some of the many local charities we help every year, and it was humbling to hear the challenges these charities and community groups face every day.

“Another big thank you to everyone involved with today, including our customers and suppliers, and a huge thank you goes to all of our colleagues for their support, not with just this store but every store that’s come before.”