The retail industry has welcomed the government’s move to make attacking a shopworker a standalone offence, revealed in the King’s Speech this week.

Under the new Crime & Policing Bill, the legislation aims to reduce the level of serious violence and bring back confidence in the criminal justice system through a range of actions.

These include stronger measures to tackle low-level shoplifting and rebuilding neighbourhood policing, as well as the introduction of a separate offence for assaulting a retail worker, which the industry has long campaigned for.

Retailers and trade bodies have welcomed the announcement, calling it a “crowning moment” for shopworkers who continue to suffer record levels of abuse and violence every day.

“We welcome this early commitment from the government to protect shopworkers and the inclusion of a standalone offence in the King’s Speech,” said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

”Retail colleagues are the backbone of the everyday economy and they deserve to feel safe at work. It is right that the government, police and business come together to collectively send the strongest signal that these crimes will not be tolerated.”

Co-op director of campaign and public affairs Paul Gerrard said: “It marks a seismic shift in the crackdown on retail crime, and will send a clear and powerful message to those who think it is acceptable to attack, assault or abuse shopworkers that, put quite simply, the law does not accept this behaviour. It will now make it easier and much more straightforward for the authorities to investigate and prosecute, which means all shopworkers will be safer.

“We know it will make a difference, because in Scotland – where they have had the standalone offence since 2021 – we see 60% of incidents of violence and abuse towards shopworkers that are reported to the police resulting in arrest, while in England and Wales, without that standalone offence, the figure is just 10%.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We strongly welcome the government’s commitment to take action on the assaults of retail workers, which local shops have been calling for over many years,

“We are also encouraged by the specific reference to tackling shoplifting, which is the blight of so many communities and funds the activity of gangs, addicts and dangerous criminals.”

Nisa MD Peter Batt added: “It’s encouraging to see the introduction of a standalone offence for assaulting retail workers, especially after much campaigning from industry. However, it is crucial that independent retailers are included in these protections and are able to share in the additional police resourcing.

”The 2024 ACS Crime Report revealed 87% of colleagues in convenience stores, many of which are independently owned, faced verbal abuse, including around 76,000 violent incidents against retail staff. Independent shops play a vital role on our high streets and deserve the same protection and support.”

Ben Selvaratnam, owner of Freshfields Market in Croydon, said: “We face between three to 10 theft attempts daily, which not only strains our finances but also impacts the wellbeing of our staff and the overall community atmosphere. This legislation is a much-needed step in the right direction.

“For small, independent retailers such as myself, the lack of adequate protection and response from authorities has been a persistent issue. Implementing standalone laws to make assaulting retail workers a crime will hopefully serve as a strong deterrent and provide the necessary legal framework to ensure offenders are appropriately penalised.”

The Federation of Wholesale Distributors said it was working closely with government to ensure the standalone offence was extended to wholesale workers.