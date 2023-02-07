David Sables
David Sables is CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants.
- Comment & Opinion
Sustainability, AI, people: the macro trends to watch this year
Demand a triple-win for consumers, retailers and suppliers in each of these areas, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Asda’s flip-flop on ranging was avoidable with supplier expertise
Suppliers now can’t get a foot in the door of the growth strategy room – which appears to have been locked even to the buyers, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Suppliers must prepare for a possible new challenge in 2023: deflation
It’s time to ask yourself if you are ready for deflation to hit, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
CPI issues dominated the GCA conference. Let’s stamp out the unfairness
Right now, incidences of unfairness are dominated by CPIs – a topic not specified in GSCOP, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
The discounters are set to clean up this Christmas – and Amazon will be watching
This Christmas will see a giant leap in Aldi and Lidl’s shares, leaving the traditional big four vulnerable, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
The role of the GCA isn’t in doubt. But the code is up for debate
Buyers will be able to work around the GCA’s list of ’golden rules’ on cost price increases, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Heinz and Mars won’t beat Tesco in a PR battle over price rises
It’s an open PR goal for Tesco as the consumer’s guardian against the big ‘profiteering’ brands, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
GSCOP survey highlights inflationary pressures, not lack of co-operation
At first glance, this year’s survey appears to highlight a decline in co-operation – but it’s not that at all, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
We need an Australian-style GSCOP to support suppliers through CPIs
GSCOP does not deserve unquestioned reverence. It needs scrutiny, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Why shrinkflation isn’t the crime it’s often made out to be
Reducing pack size or weight is a perfectly legitimate marketing lever, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
The UK economy is heading for stagflation. Protecting jobs will be critical
The war in Europe is going to exacerbate an already delicate post-pandemic economic situation, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Retailer delay tactics on cost price increases are crippling for smaller suppliers
Needless and complex delay tactics by retailers mean necessary CPI processes grind to a halt, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Inflation is only just beginning. Suppliers and retailers have a rocky road ahead
Suppliers face double jeopardy on price moves: a risk of fallout with retailers and of choking off demand from consumers at higher pricing, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Supermarkets need q-commerce to win back share from discounters
Convenience is the new weapon in the battle against Aldi and Lidl, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Retailers must stop demanding 12 weeks’ notice on cost price increases
While they may claim the lengthy notice period is necessary, retailers have no legal right to it, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Why we need to rewrite the playbook on suppliers’ commercial departments
It is astonishing that commercial teams are still so traditional in their make-up, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Major grocers soared in the pandemic, but 2022 will be the year of small business
Smaller, innovative players can target consumer trends and offer a unique proposition to earn shopper loyalty, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
How suppliers can navigate the thorny issue of cost price increases with demanding retailers
Retailers are demanding commercially sensitive information from suppliers – GSCOP needs to catch up, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Why fmcg can no longer claim to lead the way in commercial excellence
Flatter organisational structures and lower wages have triggered a grocery brain drain, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants
- Comment & Opinion
Online is the new convenience. Mults have to keep up with the 10-minute delivery model
The major supermarkets need to work fast to succeed as shoppers shift to less profitable online sales, says David Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants