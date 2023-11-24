The Original Factory Shop has opened its 200th store following a year of rapid growth.

The variety discounter is on track to have opened 25 stores in the course of 2023, with “plans to expand its presence on major high streets and open even more stores next year”, according to a spokesperson.

Many of the new stores will take over sites formerly occupied by M&Co, which closed 170 branches after falling into administration last year.

The Original Factory Shop was founded in 1969 and currently employs over 2,000 people, having created 200 job opportunities with store openings this year.

Its estate shrank from about 220 branches to 170 after it entered into a company voluntary arrangement to restructure the business in 2018.

The retailer reached the landmark of 200 again with the opening of a store in Ringwood, Hampshire, on 18 November.

“To have grown so quickly over the last few years is testament to both our colleagues and customers,” said MD Phil Briggs.

“The opening of our 200th branch is the latest milestone in our expansion plans and like all The Original Factory Shop stores it will benefit from great product choice and delivering good value.”

The Original Factory Shop stocks brands across clothing, homeware, fmcg and beauty categories.