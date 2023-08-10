Wilko has collapsed into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk, after a week of last-ditch attempts to find a rescuer for the retailer.

The business was left with “no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration”, said Wilko CEO Mark Jackson.

Specialist investor and Laura Ashley owner Gordon Brothers is among those said to have been in talks with Wilko and its advisor PwC over a potential rescue of the discount chain, after it filed notice of intention to appoint administrators last week.

Jackson confirmed this morning in an open letter that “with regret” the business was now entering administration.

The action leaves the 400-store chain facing the prospect of liquidation if a rescuer cannot be found in a further sale process expected to be launched by appointed administrators PwC.

“Over the past six months, Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business,” Jackson said.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“While we can confirm we had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, without the surety of being able to complete the deal within the necessary timeframe and given the cash position, we’ve been left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers, suppliers, partners and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko.

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”