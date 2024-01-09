Noble Foods has unveiled a new brand design, packaging, website and narrative for its flagship brand, The Happy Egg Co.

For the first time since 2018, the brand has seen a complete design overhaul, including the return of its brand promise ‘happy hens lay tasty eggs’.

New packs have already begun to be rolled out to stores across the UK including in Tesco, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Noble Foods decided to redesign the brand to bring welfare back to the core of its offering and by creating greater transparency, highlighting the many benefits of the free-range eggs and driving interest in the free-range sector.

“Our ambition with this rebrand for The Happy Egg Co is to reclaim leadership as the number-one welfare egg brand and show how The Happy Egg Co adheres to higher animal welfare standards than other free-range eggs,” said Kate Charman, senior brand manager at Noble Foods.

The brand has said it has marketing activity planned for the next few months with all content linking back to life on farm, “showcasing how our farmers always go that extra mile to make our girls happy”.

This includes the Happy Egg Co becoming the first egg company to advertise on primetime TV, with a new ad launching ahead of Shrove Tuesday.

Its new brand website will focus on transparency and offer additional content about its farmers, as well as new recipe inspiration and a store finder.

The website will also be home to an enhanced ‘farm tracker’ for consumers to gain better awareness of where their eggs come from, using the unique code on each egg.

“Beyond our investment into the brand’s look and feel, which includes improved visibility in retail stores, we’re excited to be pushing forward the free-range category at large,” Charman added. “Engaging more consumers to choose great quality, free-range eggs, with a better understanding of the benefits of buying them.”