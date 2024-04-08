The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2024 are now open for entries.

The event kicked off today (8 April) to showcase the very best of branded product innovation in fmcg – from alcohol and babyfood to personal care and yoghurts & potted desserts. It will also celebrate the industry’s finest packaging development, be it in plastic, paper, metal or glass.

In total, the New Product & Packaging Awards comprise 52 categories across the two strands, with the product half covering the bulk at 42 categories. All entries will be rigorously evaluated this summer by industry experts, based on strict criteria such as appearance, taste, texture and value for money.

The packaging strand covers the remaining 10 award categories, which include Eco Pack of the Year, Innovative Pack of the Year and Label & Pack Design of the Year. All will be judged by specialists in packaging, design, retail and sustainability.

The New Product & Packaging Awards are open to branded grocery products that have been – or will be – launched or relaunched in the UK between 15 May 2023 and 8 November 2024. The deadline for entries is 17 June.

As in the 2023 awards, every shortlisted entry will be recognised with a gold, silver or bronze medal for bringing excitement and difference to grocery.

All medal winners will be revealed at a swanky lunchtime ceremony on 8 November in London, presented by The Grocer editor-in-chief Adam Leyland and a celebrity guest.

Every product that receives an award will be given a winner’s logo to use in marketing and promotional materials, and will benefit from coverage in The Grocer online and in print.

Last year’s gold medals went to powerhouse brands and SMEs alike, from across supermarket aisles. They included Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage, Charlie Bigham’s Sticky Toffee Puddings, St Ewe Free Range Eggs Carton, and Cadbury Surprise & Delight Shell Egg.