Winner: Lucky Saint

In the space of just four years, Lucky Saint has claimed the title of the UK’s number one dedicated alcohol-free beer brand. It’s achieved that through a comprehensive strategy to increase sales in both the on-trade and the off-trade.

In the past year, it has grown to reach 4,000 off-trade distribution points including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose and Morrisons, generating £3m in retail sales in 2022. Across all channels, that figure stands at £20m. And customers are trading between channels: a survey by the brand found 63% of consumers who bought Lucky Saint in a bar, pub or restaurant went on to buy it in a supermarket.

This momentum helped the brand close a £10m fundraise in January – described as the biggest ever for an alcohol-free beer – shortly before opening its own pub: The Lucky Saint, in Marylebone.

All of this has been underpinned by its strategy to create a ‘five-star alcohol-free beer’ on taste, boost availability and make alcohol-free brands more socially acceptable and aspirational through slick marketing. It has certainly gained acceptance where it counts: Lucky Saint is the first alcohol-free brand to be welcomed into the British Beer & Pub Association in its 119-year history.

Gold Awards judges said Lucky Saint had “showcased itself as a brand that leads independently” in the category. They were also particularly impressed by the brand’s move to open its own pub.

Shortlisted: