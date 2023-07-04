Winner: Wild Cosmetics

Refillable deodorant brand Wild blew the judges away with its “extraordinary achievements” since its inception in 2020.

The SME has thoroughly disrupted the category, selling more than 10 million refills in the past year and delivering revenues of £45m – all while saving 30 tonnes of disposable plastic from landfill.

Not bad for a brand only three years into its journey. As one judge put it, “that’s incredibly impressive growth”.

In the past 12 months, Wild has accelerated its efforts, securing retail listings in more than 10,000 stores and growing its team from 15 to 50.

“The brand has demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of what it takes to run a successful business,” said up one judge. “It is fundamentally changing customer behaviour, something that is incredibly hard to do. It’s testament to the brand’s true innovation and discipline.”

Shortlisted: