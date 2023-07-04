Winner: Asda

Asda’s online grocery business may be entering its 26th year of operation, but its appetite for growth and innovation shows no sign of slowing.

Another 94 pick locations were added last year, meaning the service now covers 99.5% of the population across the UK.

The supermarket also cemented its position in the quick-commerce market throughout 2022, running partnerships with third-party platforms across most of its stores. And hundreds now offer ‘Delivery as a Service’, which delivers Asda’s full online range in as little as an hour to customers within three miles of an Express Delivery store.

Its number two market share ambition was set and hit, thanks in part to the launch of loyalty programme Asda Rewards, which grew to 51% participation online, driving around £2m of weekly incremental sales – coupled with a focus on low prices.

As a result, Asda delivered more than 39 million orders to generate a sales value of £3.1bn, meaning online grocery now makes up 16% of its total food business. And quick commerce is soaring too, up 164% year on year.

This all happened as Asda extracted its systems from previous owner Walmart and began the process of a full technology replatform – the largest-scale project of its type in Europe. Judges likened the move to “conducting open heart surgery while running a marathon”.

