Winner: Asda - Just Essentials

Asda faced the rising cost of living head-on in May 2022 with the launch of Just Essentials.

The good-looking, headline-grabbing new range replaced its Smart Price value range after more than 20 years. And it far exceeds its predecessor in terms of design, feel, breadth, and quality. Demand was so high, in fact, that demand forced Asda to briefly limit the number of items per shopper in September.

Comprising 285 products in vibrant yellow packaging, Just Essentials covers all key food categories including meat, fish, bakery and cupboard staples, enabling households to create their favourite meals whatever their budget. In the current economic climate, there’s “nothing more important”, said the awards judges.

Just Essentials household and toiletry products also feature snazzy designs – further emphasising that budget doesn’t have to be boring.

