Winner: Abel & Cole

Abel & Cole aims to be the most sustainable grocery delivery service in the UK. And it isn’t afraid to be open on its efforts.

Last year, after extensive research, it admitted it had “sold a lemon” to customers around compostable plastic and the likelihood it would break down in the UK waste system as intended. As such, it embarked on a drive to completely remove ‘compostable’ plastic from its range by the end of 2023.

The business introduced doorstep recycling scheme Plastic Pick-Up, started eco-labelling its products, and appointed a Food Guardian to ensure that no food unnecessarily goes to waste.

It has also been significantly expanding its online refill delivery service Club Zero. Under the service, products are delivered in reusable packaging that is collected by the business at the next delivery, then washed and reused.

