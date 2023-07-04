Tesco low-carbon-fertiliser_plc_1920x700_260123

Winner: Tesco - Low carbon fertiliser

Tesco received high praise for organising the UK’s largest-ever commercial rollout of low-carbon fertiliser.

The retailer has begun trialling eight market-ready low-carbon fertilisers with five suppliers this year, to determine the most eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to conventional fertiliser. The ambition was to fast-track innovation and help the fertilisers become more widely adopted.

Over the course of 2023, 70,000 tonnes of fresh produce – including lettuces, carrots, and potatoes – will be grown using low-carbon alternatives. That increases to 200,000 tonnes in 2024. The rollout is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20% in the first year alone, at no extra cost to farmers.

“It is a win across the board because it’s not one sector taking value from another,” said one judge.

 

Shortlisted:

  • Central Co-op - Our Malawi Partnership
  • Morrisons - Scrap milk use-by dates
  • Tesco - Low carbon fertiliser
  • The Felix Project - The fridge and freezer initiative
  • Zeus - Low-carbon fully-managed multimodal solution
 

